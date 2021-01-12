Ravi Teja's Krack Unbelievale Business In Krishna District

Ravi Teja is basking in the success of his recent outing 'Krack' which is having a dream run at the box office. The film is on breaking records since on opening day. The film is doing unstoppable business in domestic as well as international markets. The film will soon be becoming a blockbuster hit at the box office. Ravi Teja-Gopichan have finally made us believe that they are a winning combination.

The film turned out to be a commercial entertainer. It is a known fact that Ravi Teja's Disco Raja and Nela Ticket failed to set the cash registers ringing at the box office. now, with Krack not only raking in moolah but also setting new records must have come as a huge relief for the actor for whom success had been evasive till now.

The film earned glowing reviews from fans and audience alike. The positive word of mouth is making audience thronging into theatres to catch a glimpse of Ravi Teja in Krack. As you all might aware that , the movie is running with 50 per cent occupancy but it is doing unbelievable business at the box office.

According to the sources, Krack has managed to earn a total gross of Rs 1.23 cr with a share of 66.36 lakhs. On January 11, the movie made the business in Krishna district is seems to be around 8.22 lakh gross, with a share of Rs 20.18 lakh. The film produced by Tagore Madhu and the music has been composed by SS Thaman.