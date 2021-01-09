Ravi Teja's Krack Twitter Review

Jan 09, 2021, 08:30 IST
- Sakshi Post

Ravi Teja starrer Krack has arrived with a bang in theatres. While the audience is waiting with bated breath to catch the movie on the big screen, the first reports about the film from those who have already managed to watch the film are coming on. Krack premiers show in foreign countries is seems to have got cancelled due to financial issues.

But before that some information about Krack. The film features Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan in lead roles and some of the songs are topping the charts. The film is directed by Gopichand Malineni who rose to fame with Don Seenu.

Here's what the audience has to say about Krack On Twitter.

Check out Krack Twitter Review and Audience Response
 

