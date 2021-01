Ravi Teja's Krack Twitter Review

Ravi Teja starrer Krack has arrived with a bang in theatres. While the audience is waiting with bated breath to catch the movie on the big screen, the first reports about the film from those who have already managed to watch the film are coming on. Krack premiers show in foreign countries is seems to have got cancelled due to financial issues.

But before that some information about Krack. The film features Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan in lead roles and some of the songs are topping the charts. The film is directed by Gopichand Malineni who rose to fame with Don Seenu.

Here's what the audience has to say about Krack On Twitter.

Check out Krack Twitter Review and Audience Response

#krack finally after a long gap getting positive reviews #KrackForSankranthi โ€” Boss (@Yuga463) January 9, 2021

#Krack

Blockbuster anta ga ๐Ÿ˜ Aha premier talkuu Nijam aythe poonakale โ€” ๐Ÿ’ฅJAIVISH๐Ÿ’ฅ (@jaivish10) January 8, 2021

Good 1st & Excellent 2nd half

4 Superb fights for Mass maharaj..

Visuals,Bgm are plus points ๐Ÿ‘Œ

Perfect comeback for @RaviTeja_offl ๐Ÿ‘#Krack 3.8/5 โ€” Sk Reddy (@ItzSaiKiran) January 8, 2021

#Krack super hit. Tagore madhu Raviteja shruthi gopichand all are Pawan kalyan batch. Movie super hit โ€” Nandamuriki Pandhibabu Jail Reddy (@DoraRaoGaru) January 9, 2021

#Krack 11AM shows will be screened in Single Screens ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿป From 10AM in Multplexes/Inoxes ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿป Good Reports all Over ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿป ๐Ÿ˜ Memu unnam Anna Niku @RaviTeja_offl#KrackFromToday #SarkaruVaariPaata โ€” เฐตเฐฐเฐ‚เฐ—เฐฒเฑ เฐ•เฐฟเฐ‚เฐ—เฑ ๐Ÿค˜ (@WarangalKing) January 9, 2021

#krack : 4/5 Mass Entertainer Positive:#RaviTeja acting๐Ÿ‘Œ๐Ÿป

Songs and bgm๐Ÿ‘Œ๐Ÿป

Characterizations๐Ÿ‘Œ๐Ÿป

Comedy and fights๐Ÿ’ฅ๐Ÿ’ฅ Negative

404 error. Verdict :

Sankranti Mass BommaโœŒ๐Ÿป and Raviteja come back โœŒ๐Ÿ˜‡#KrackFromToday #KrackMovie #KrackForSankranthi โ€” SSMB CULT FAN SANDY (@SSMBCULTFAN2) January 9, 2021

#Krack introduction enough ๐Ÿ‘Œ๐Ÿ‘Œ๐Ÿ‘Œ๐Ÿ‘Œ โ€” Nandamuriki Pandhibabu Jail Reddy (@DoraRaoGaru) January 9, 2021