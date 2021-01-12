Ravi Teja's Krack Third Day Worldwide Box Office Collections

Director Gopichand's Krack is having a dream run at the box office. After Solo Brathuke So Better set the box office roaring for weeks after its release, there seems to be a new blockbuster on the block following suit. The latest film to set the cash registers ringing at the box office worldwide is none other than Krack which hit theatres last Saturday.

The film opened to thumping response from all quarters. Film critics too gave their thumbs up to the movie. We already told you that the film has been raking in whopping moolah at the box office. The latest we hear is that the film is going strong at the box office on its third day too.Krack weekend collections have been phenomenal to say the least. After fantastic opening at the box office, the film has registered Rs 6 Cr on its third day at the worldwide box office. We will soon be back with how many records the film has broken so far. In the meantime, take a look at the tweets:

@RaviTeja_offl #Krack 3 days WW share around Rs 10.65 cr appx — cinedabba (@cinedabba) January 12, 2021

#Krack 3 Days Total Worldwide Share will be 9.25 Cr 💥 Superb 🔥 — Uttarandhra BO (@uttarandhrabo) January 12, 2021

#Krack Monday Collection: AP

Gross - 6-7cr

Share - 3.3cr Total Collections in 2days(9(NightShows),10,11 Jan): Gross - 17-19cr

Share - 10.6cr Recovery - 61.6% 🔥🔥 — 💥NARE$H💥 ᵛᵃˡᶦᵐᵃᶦ (@NareshAK_) January 12, 2021

The film is directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by Tagore Madhu. S.S Thaman has composed the music which is already topping the charts and popular on every playlist.