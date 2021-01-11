Ravi Teja's Krack Second Day Box Office Collections

Ravi Teja's Krack continued to keep the cash registers ringing at the box office. The film has received a huge round applause from Tollywood celebrities and audience have lapped up Ravi Teja's role for which they have showered praises on the actor. Ravi Teja fans and audience are gushing about the film. Ravi Teja's Krack has become the first blockbuster hit of 2019. Reports are doing the rounds that theatres are getting decreased for Krack as Vijay's Master and Ram's RED movies are also lined up for Sankranthi release.

Ravi Teja had pinned all his hopes on the success of his latest film Krack. Finally, Ravi Teja is relieved after seeing the stupendous success of the film everywhere across the world. Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan are seen in the lead cast and their crackling chemistry along with content is helping fetch big bucks at the box office.After a fantastic opening at the box office, the film has registered approximately Rs Four crores on its second day at the box office.So far, the total collections of Krack for two days seems to be around Rs 10 Cr. Exact figures are yet to be known.

👉#Krack Having Wonderful Day at box office....Expecting min 5Cr+ Share on Day 1...Hope Movie exceeds this mark 💥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/vhUsgBIlhz — Raviteja Odisha FC (@Raviteja_O_FC) January 11, 2021

#Krack x roads 1st day gross: 12,58,855/- (including night shows) 🔥👌👌 Crossed #SoloBrathukeSoBetter closing gross in 1 day itself Mass Maharaja @RaviTeja_offl 😎 — Venky Tarakian (@VenkyTarakian) January 10, 2021

#KrackMovie - Day 1 (shares) Nizam - 25 Lakhs

Ceded - 5 Lakhs

Guntur - 5 Lakhs

Krishna - 6 Lakhs

Nellore - 4 Lakhs

West - 5 Lakhs

East - 3 Lakhs

UA - 7 Lakhs India Net Collection ₹ 0.95 Cr

Worldwide Collection ₹ 1.1 Cr

Budget - 40cr#Krack #BlockBusterKRACK #KrackBGM — USTAAD ISMART SURAJ (@Suraj_suri_12) January 10, 2021

#Krack Day 2 (Sunday) collections are on the way to touch 10cr gross mark. — S Shiva (@AsliShiva) January 10, 2021

The Telugu-language action thriller film is written and directed by Gopichand Malineni. Based on multiple true incidents that took place in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, it also marks Shruti Haasan's comeback in Tollywood films.

