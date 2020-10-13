Ravi Teja's Krack Release Date Depends Upon Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab?

Theatres are all set to re-open by the end of this month. Looks like few of the actors are not planning to release the movie during the Dasara festival. It might take some time, to witness real box office collections. The latest news doing the rounds is that most of the filmmakers are planning to release their movies for Sankranti.

A while back, there were reports that Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab which is bankrolled by Dil Raju, is expected to release during the Sankranthi festival. As of now, there is no official information regarding this piece of news.

According to the latest reports, Ravi Teja is believed to have been waiting for the makers of Pawan Kalyan's film to announce the release date of ‘Vakeel Saab’. So that, Ravi Teja can decide the release date of his forthcoming film ‘Krack’. As you all know, Ravi Tej is lying low in his career and is desperately waiting to score a hit with ‘Krack’ at the box office.

Looks like, Ravi Teja wants to avoid a box office clash with Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab because it is a comeback film of the latter and expectations are high over the project, though it is a remake. It is left to see when Ravi Teja’s ‘Krack’ will hit the screens.