Ravi Teja's KRACK Producer Filed A Case Against Dil Raju?

Actor Ravi Teja is basking in the success of his latest outing 'KRACK' and the film is setting a new benchmark at the box office. Ravi Teja's KRACK was supposed to release on OTT platform but filmmakers waited for theatres to open as they thought the film will surely create some magic at the box office. As they expected, the film is doing fantastic business at the box office ever since it opened in theatres.

Latest we hear KRACK producer Tagore Madhu has filed a complaint against Dil Raju and Sirish Reddy in the Producers' council over theatre row.

The council seems to gather for a meeting to take a wise call on it. They may decide to allot more theatres to KRACK from today or by this weekend as it is fetching good profits at the box office. It is being said on social media that Dil Raju is allotting all theatres to Master the dubbed version of Telugu. Apparently, Dil Raju wantedly pulling KRACK our own Telugu movies from theatres. Tagore Madhu Producer of KRACK who have learnt about the issue seems to have registered a case against Dil Raju in Producers' council. It may be recalled that KRACK movie distributor Warangal Srinu had lashed out at Dil Raju, branding him 'Kill Raju'. He accused the Tollywood producer of blocking theatres for Vijay's Master for which Dil Raju who shares revenue for the dubbed movie. It is worth mentioning here t hat the Tollywood producer holds several theatres in Vizag and Nizam.

We don't know how far this news contains truth but an official confirmation regarding this news awaited at the moment.

#RaviTeja's #Krack Producer #TagoreMadhu filed a complaint against #DilRaju and #SirishReddy in the Producer's council over theater Row and The council convened an urgent meeting .The council unanimously decided to allot more theaters to #Krack from this weekend — @Yeruvaka99 - Bujji (@Yeruvaka99) January 22, 2021

KRACK a comeback film of Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan as they both were waited for a long time to score a hit at the box office. Finally, their wish has been fulfilled with KRACK. Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan's KRACK is on its way to becoming the first blockbuster hit of this year. It is indeed a celebration for Ravi Teja fans.

Next up, Ravi Teja will soon be seen in Khalidi and the makers are planning to release the teaser on the occasion of Ravi Teja's birthday which is on 26th January. On the other hand, Captain of the ship Director Gopichand Malineni is all set to join hands with Balakrishna for his new project and it will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers.