Ravi Teja's KRACK Movie Review: Mass Maharaja Is Back With Masala Entertainer!

Tollywood Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja's KRACK finally hit theatres after much delay following a tussle between Madhu Tagore and distributors. The issue was finally resolved and gave way to the theatrical release of Ravi Teja's latest movie KRACK. Expectations were riding high on the movie and thus when fans went to theatres to watch the movie and realised the shows were cancelled they were disappointed. However, all's well that ends well and the actor himself has thanked his fans for their patience saying the movie was now ready to hit the screens and that their love is his energy. So, how has the movie fared? Let's find out.

KRACK movie plot:Ravi Teja is back as a violent circle inspector Pothuraju Veera Shankar from AP. He spares no opportunity to put an end to evil activities of anti-social elements in every place he is posted. But when he's transferred to Ongole, he crosses path with Katari played by Samuthirakani who is involved in a brutal murder. The faceoff and battle between Shankar and Katari forms the crux of KRACK.

KRACK Movie Review: KRACK is an out and out mass masala entertainer with whistle worthy dialogues and elevation scenes which are a feast to the fans of Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja. For fans who had been confined to their homes watching all their favourite icon's movies on the small screen, Ravi Teja's KRACK movie brings back the excitement of watching a mass movie on the big screen amid whistles and hoots during punch dialogues. Ravi Teja-Shruti Haasan chemistry is good and the romance track too is not cliched. Director Gopichand Malineni has given the baddie equal screen time and his scenes stand out too not to mention Varalaxmi Sarathkumar who plays a negative character.

Thaman's BGM is a value addition not to mention fight sequences which just takes the excitement level of fans to another level. That being said the Ravi Teja's signature comic punches which is what made him the Mass Maharaja is missing in the movie. Nevertheless, a must watch for every fan of Mass Maharaja and it wouldn't be wrong to say that Ravi Teja is back with a bang! Ravi Teja's KRACK is a true Sankranti feast for Telugus.

KRACK Movie Rating: 3.5/5