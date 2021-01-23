Ravi Teja's Krack Movie Closing Collections Prediction

Ravi Teja's action thriller 'KRACK' was welcomed in theatres on January 9. It is the first film to release in theatres of this year. Guess what? The film has been declared as a Sankranthi winner. Vijay's Master, Ram's RED and Bellamkonda Srinivas' Alludu Adhurs were release during Sankranthi week. Except Krack, the rest of the movies did decent business in Telugu states.

The buzz on social media suggests that KRACK makers have increased theatres in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh due to the low occupancy of other movies. The film has the potential to run in theatres for another three weeks. There are no other best movies than Krack and it has become a moviegoer first choice to watch the film in theatres.

A die hard fan of Ravi Teja predicts the closing collection of KRACK. The film closing collections could be around Rs 45 to 50 cr share by end of its theatrical run. He is asking everyone to mark his words. Let's wait and watch whether his prediction about the closing collection of KRACK will come true or not.

KRACK is directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by Tagore Madhu. Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan are one of the most loved pair in Tollywood. Once again, they won accolades and appreciation for their on-screen chemistry in KRACK.