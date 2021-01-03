Ravi Teja's Krack Movie Censor Report, Releasing In Theatres Soon

Actor Ravi Teja is currently awaiting for the release of his upcoming film 'Krack'. He is all set to share screen space with Shruti Haasan. Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan declared as one of the best Jodi in Tollywood. Earlier, they have worked together for 'Balupu' and the film went on to become a huge hit at the box office.

The latest news we hear is Ravi Teja starrer Krack has completed the censor formalities and it received a U/A certificate without any cuts. The movie is all set to release in theatres on January 9 a few days before the festival of Makar Sankranti.

The film is written and directed by Gopichand Malineni. Based on multiple true incidents that took place in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, it also marks Shruti Haasan's comeback in Tollywood films. It was initially scheduled to release theatrically on 8 May 2020 but was postponed to January 2021.