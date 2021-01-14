Ravi Teja's KRACK Latest Box Collections

Ravi Teja's KRACK has taken over the domestic box office and how! The film has set the ticket window on fire and broke several records since on its opening day. The film is giving tough competition to new releases Vijay's Master and Ram's RED at the box office. Looks like with no competition and such a positive word of mouth publicity, we are sure KRACK will continue its magical run at the domestic box office.

With no big Tollywood release hitting the screens this week, we expect KRACK to see an upward trend over the second weekend too. The film has not only doing exceptionally well but it also near the Rs 20 cr at the box office in just five days of its release.

With the Sankranthi Holidays kicking in, the high-octane visual extravaganza is set to post mind-blowing numbers during the second weekend riding on outstanding audience reviews.

The film is directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by Tagore Madhu. S.S Thaman has composed the music which is already topping the charts and popular on every playlist.