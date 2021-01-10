Ravi Teja's Krack First Day Box Office Collections

One of the hugely awaited Telugu films of the year, Ravi Teja starrer Krack has finally hit the screens. As you all might aware, several morning shows were canceled across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh due to some financial issues. After overcoming all the obstacles, the wait for the movie seems to be worth it.

The film has received fantastic reviews from critics and audience alike. Ravi Teja fans are heaps praising for the content of the film, background music, and actor performance in the film. Finally, Ravi Teja and Gopichand has delivered a hattrick with Krack. Ravi Teja’s opening numbers of Krack will surely blow your mind.

Krack has taken a bumper opening at the box office and it has shattered records set by other films on the opening day itself. Krack has solid content, punch dialogues and some of the songs have already become a rage among the movie buffs. According to sources, the film has managed to collect Rs 8.5 cr on opening day at the box office. Exact figures are yet to be known.