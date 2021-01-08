Ravi Teja's Krack First Day Box Office Collection Prediction

We guess it wouldn't be a crime to say that Ravi Teja features Krack is one of the most awaited films of this year for multiple reasons. The film's trailer and teaser have raised the anticipation levels of fans. Krack has already passed the required sensor test and received a U/A certificate without any cuts.

So far, the makers haven't opened lines for advance booking and fans are waiting with bated breath to purchase the tickets. The film trailer received a positive response from several quarters. Trade industry predicts that Krack might collect Rs 8 cr on opening day at the box office.Looks like Krack opening collection will prove to be Ravi Teja's best.

Ravi Teja's last film 'Raja The Great' which was released in the year 2017 and on opening it had collected Rs 7.2 from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. It is yet to see whether Krack will be able to beat Raja The Great opening day collections. No doubt, Krack will farewell at the box office because it has a very powerful cast. Watch this space for review and collections.

The Telugu-language action thriller film is written and directed by Gopichand Malineni. Based on multiple true incidents that took place in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, it also marks Shruti Haasan's comeback in Tollywood films.