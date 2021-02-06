Ravi Teja's Krack Director Remuneration Pending Even After Movie Is Blockbuster

Actor Ravi Teja and Gopichand Malineni are one of the best combos in Tollywood. Recently, they have delivered a hattrick with KRACK and the film made triple profits at the box office.

Latest news we hear is Gopichand Malineni has filed complained against KRACK producer with the Telugu Film Directors' Association against Tagore Madhu over non-payment of pending remuneration. Producer Tagore Madhu is refusing to pay the balance amount Rs 30 lakh.

Back to the film, Shruti Haasan made a grand come back into Telugu with KRACK. Samuthirakani and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar were also seen in crucial roles. Currently, the film started streaming on Aha. Watch this space for more updates.