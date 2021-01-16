Ravi Teja's KRACK Digital Release Date On Aha Confirmed: Deets Inside

Ravi Teja's KRACK is making everyone happy especially theatres owners and movie lovers by giving what they want. He gave a content driven film to the audience while he is making theatres owners happy as the film is roaring at the box office. It has been more than five days, the film released in theatres but it continues to create a storm at the box office.

It is worth mentioning here is that Ravi Teja's KRACK streaming rights have bagged by Aha for a record price of Rs 10 Cr. KRACK will start streaming on Aha from January 29.

It is directed by Gopichand Malineni and Shruti Haasan is seen as the leading lady in the film. It was her comeback into films after a long gap of two years. Krack also features Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Ali, and Chirag Janoi in important roles. The film is produced by B Madhu under her home production banner Saraswathi Films Division.

