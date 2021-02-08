KRACK Digital Premiere Release Gets Record Numbers, Ravi Teja Movie A Huge Hit On Aha

Looks like stars could be working in Ravi Teja's favour. He bought huge returns for the KRACK filmmakers and the film seems to have earned double profits at the box office. Last week, Ravi Teja's KRACK has started streaming on Aha and it became a double hit even on Aha platform too. Ravi Teja's KRACK is the first biggest hit of this year in Tollywood. Audience and fans also made KRACK a smash hit even on OTT Aha. According to reliable sources, Ravi Teja's KRACK is believed to have fetched 2.2 million views on Day 1 on Aha platform. Indeed, it's celebration time for Ravi Teja fans.

Murmurs are doing the rounds that KRACK sequel is on cards, Director Gopichand Malineni will retain the original cast in the film. However, an official confirmation regarding this news is awaited.

Meanwhile, work-wise, Ravi Teja will soon be appearing in Khiladi. It is directed by Ramesh Varma and d jointly produced Satyanarayana Koneru and Ramesh Varma under the banner of A Studios LLP. Ravi Teja is charging Rs 18 cr for his role in Khiladi. It remains to be seen how the film will fare at the box office.