Ravi Teja's KRACK Day 17 Collections Breaks Raja The Great

Actor Ravi Teja's latest offering 'KRACK' is doing incredible business at the worldwide box office. Recently, the makers of the movie have held the film's success meet in Vizag and they have expressed their gratitude for making the film a blockbuster hit. The way he has wooed the fans and general public with his role as Police Officer has been much talked about in filmnagar circles. Ravi Teja's had box office clash with Vijay's Master, Ram's RED and Bellamkonda Srinivas' Alludu Adhurs at the box office. In fact, Ravi Teja's KRACK has given a stiff to competition to all the movies. However, the competition did little to eat into the collections of KRACK. The film is still going great guns at the box office.

Ravi Teja's KRACK has managed to earn Rs 60 cr gross at the worldwide box office. The makers of the movie are not sharing official figures of the movie. But fans are not leaving any stone unturned and they are celebrating the film success more than the actor on social media. Looks like Ravi Teja fans are regularly following the latest collections of the movie and they are making few posters about KRACK collections and they are sharing them on social media.

It is worth mentioning here that Ravi Teja has beaten his own film Raja The Great with Krack in Nizam territory. So far, KRACK has managed to earn Rs 11.18 cr in its seventeen days while Raja The Great made a business of Rs 11.10 cr.

KRACK has managed to collect Rs 1.25 cr at the domestic box office in its seventeen days. Check out the area-wise collection of KRACK:

#Krack 17th DAY AP TG Collections

Nizam: 73L

Ceeded: 17L

UA: 8L

East: 5.3L

West: 4.8L

Guntur: 6.8L

Krishna: 6.3L

Nellore: 4L

AP-TG Total:- 1.25CR (2.21Cr Gross~)