Ravi Teja Movies Shows No Signs Of Slowdown

Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan starrer KRACK is on a roll. The film is breaking one record after another. Looks like the film is not showing any sign of slowing down at the box office. It has been two weeks audience welcomed the film in theatres and it is running successfully in theatres. Breaking all the existing records, the film has crossed Rs 50 cr mark in twenty days at the worldwide box office.

It is worth mentioning here that Ravi Teja's KRACK is doing incredible business in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, America and a few other countries. Ravi Teja's KRACK has turned out to be the biggest blockbuster in 2021.

Talking about the latest collections, the film has managed to collect Rs One crore plus in fifteen days at the box office. We shall update the area-wise collection, shortly. Despite Master, RED and Alludu Adhurs, KRACK is running to packed theatres in most areas due to positive talk about the film.

KRACK is directed by Gopichand Malineni and this is the third biggest hit in their combination after Don Seenu and Balupu. Keep watching this space for more updates.