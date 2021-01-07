Ravi Teja's Krack Creates New Record

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja is back! The much-awaited film 'Krack' starring Ravi and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles will soon be hitting the theatres. Earlier, the makers of the movie have though to release the film on the occasion of Sankranthi. Later, they have preponed the film to January 9 to avert the box office with Vijay's Master. Looks like Ravi Teja and the makers of the movie have made a perfect decision. The decision has helped Ravi Tej and filmmakers to get a massive number of theatres in Nizam.

According to the reliable sources, Ravi Teja's 'Krack' is all set to release on more than 350 screens in the Nizam which is a new record in Ravi Teja's career. So far, none of his movies had this wide release in Telugu states. Krack movie rights were bought by Warangal Srinu and he is releasing it in a big way with a hope to reap the profits at the box office.

The film has been directed by Gopichand Malineni who has given two hits with Ravi Teja. If Krack gathers positive response from several quarters then the film will become another hit in their combo. The music has been composed S Thaman. Apart from Ravi Teja, the film also stars Chirag Jani, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Ali, Mouryani, Sudhakar and Vamsi Chaganti in pivotal roles. The film will hit the big screens on January 9. Keep watching this space for Krack movie review and collections.