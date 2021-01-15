Ravi Teja's Krack Collections Tsunami In Nizam

Actor Ravi Teja is on cloud nine as his recent outing KRACK performing well at the box office. Every year, we witness a bunch of films releasing during Pongal festival to cash in the holidays. 2021 is a really special year to Telugu celebrities and audience as everyone are just staying indoors due to COVID-19. After a long gap, Ravi Teja's KRACK, Vijay's Master and Ram's RED were released in theatres. Ravi Teja's KRACK is only fetching profits at the box office.

The latest news doing the rounds that Ravi Teja's KRACK has created a new benchmark in Nizam and Ceded areas. If reports are to be believed, KRACK has earned Rs 6.04 share alone in Nizam area in just five days. The total gross of the film so far seems to be Rs 10.55 Cr. The makers of the movie might have recovered the invested amount in the film. The film will soon enter into profits zone.

The film earned glowing reviews from critics and audience alike. The positive word of mouth is helping the movie to create records and turning out to be a profitable venture. Yesterday, Ravi Teja and the film unit have thanked the audience for supporting and encouraging their film in success meet. All members of KRACK team including Director Gopichand Malineni attended the success meet held at Vizag.