Ravi Teja's Krack Beats Bharat Ane Nenu And Saaho

Krack has expectedly, taken the industry by storm with its relelase. Currently, the buzz is centred around the Ravi Teja-Gopichand. The film has received great response from several quarters and is all set to raise the box office bar. Will Ravi Teja's Krack beat Bharat Ane Nenu and Saaho in terms of collections is yet to be seen. But one thing is for sure, Krack has surpassed Bharat Ane Nenu and Saaho. Yes, what you read is right. Krack has beaten Bharat Ane Nenu and Saaho in IMDb ratings.

IMDB online database which gives ratings to all language films, this time for Ravi Teja's Krack rated 8.4. They had given 7.7 for Bharat Ane Nenu while Saaho got rated 5.4 which is a point higher than KRACK. In this way, Krack has managed to beat Bharat Ane Nenu and Saaho record on IMDB.

The Telugu-language action thriller film is written and directed by Gopichand Malineni. Based on multiple true incidents that took place in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, it also marks Shruti Haasan's comeback in Tollywood films.