Ravi Teja's Khiladi to Skip Theatrical Release for Digital Premiere?

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja will be essaying dual roles in his forthcoming film ‘Khiladi’. The film has been in the news ever since it went on floors. The makers of the movie have completed the film shoot and they were waited to release the film in theatres on April 12, 2021. When they planned to release the film, the entire nation has hit by a second wave of coronavirus.

Few states have declared lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus. Rumors are doing the rounds that, Ravi Teja’s Khiladi is likely to stream on OTT. The makers of the film seem to have received fancy OTT deals and they seem to have offered Rs 45 cr to the makers of Khiladi.

There’s no official confirmation whether Khiladi makers have sold the film digit rights or not. It is being speculated that Ravi Tejaswi Khiladi is likely to stream on Amazon Prime Video. However, an official confirmation regarding the news is awaited.

Dimple Hayati will be seen as the female lead in the film. Anasuya and Arjun Sarja will appear in prominent roles. The film is directed by Ramesh Varma of Rakshasudu fame and it is co-produced by Satyanarayana Koneru and Ramesh Varma under the banner of A Studios LLP.