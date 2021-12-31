Ravi Teja's Khiladi Item Song Atta Sudake Lyrical Out

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and director Ramesh Varma’s action entertainer Khiladi produced by Satyanarayana Koneru is in last phase of production. Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi are the heroines opposite Ravi Teja in the movie.

As part of musical promotions, the makers have released third single Atta Sudake canned on Ravi Teja and Meenakshi Chaudhary in grand sets erected by Gandhi Nandikudkar. The song scored by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad has alluring factor with catchy lyrics by Shree Mani.

Check this out

Devi Sri Prasad and Sameera Bharadwaj together sung the song to give peppy feel to it. However, Ravi Teja and Meenakshi Chaudhary’s elegant moves are a treat to watch. They seem to have shared rocking chemistry. The choreography for this song was done by Sekhar master.

As earlier announced by the makers, Khiladi will hit the screens on February 11th, 2022.

Ravi Teja plays a completely different role in the film produced by Bollywood production house Pen Studios in association with A Studios.

Sujit Vaasudev and GK Vishnu are the cinematographers. Srikanth Vissa and music director DSP's brother Sagar provide dialogues, while Srimani pens lyrics and Amar Reddy is the editor of the film.

Cast: Ravi Teja, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Dimple Hayathi, Arjun, Unni Mukundan, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Nikitin Dheer, Thakur Anoop Singh, Vennela Kishore, Rao Ramesh, Mukesh Rishi, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma etc.

Technical Crew:

Story, Screenplay, Direction: Ramesh Varma

Producer: Satyanarayana Koneru

Banners: A Studios, Pen Studios

Presents: Dr Jayantilal Gada

Music Director: Devi Sri Prasad

Cinematography: Sujit Vaasudev and GK Vishnu

Script Co-ordination: Patrikeya

Fights: Ram-Lakshman, Anbu-Arivu

Dialogues: Srikanth Vissa, Sagar

Editing: Amar Reddy

Lyrics: Srimani

Stills: Sai Maganti

Make Up: I. Srinivasaraju

Executive Producer: Muralikrishna Kodali

Publicity: Ram Pedditi Sudheer

Co-Director: Pavan KRK

Art: Gandhi Nandikudkar

