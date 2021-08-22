Ravi Teja's Khiladi First Single Out

After Ravi Teja's Krack blockbuster hit, he is coming up with another movie Khiladi. Khiladi is directed by Ramesh Varma and jointly produced by Satyanarayana Koneru and Varma under the banner of A Studios LLP. The film stars Ravi Teja in a dual role alongside Arjun Sarja, Unni Mukundan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Dimple Hayathi. The movie was scheduled to be released on 28 May 2021, but due to the COVID pandemic in India, they postponed it.

The makers have announced the release of the first single on September 10th, on the occasion of director Ramesh Varma's birthday. Raiu Teja took his Twitter handle and revealed the date of the first single release. He tweeted that ''Let the music begin the first single on September 10th!! #Khiladi.'' After releasing the poster the die-hard fans of Ravi Teja are excited and their expectations are riding high. The music of the film is being composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Ravi Teja was reported to play dual roles in the film. Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi are cast as the leads.

Check Out The Poster Of Khiladi