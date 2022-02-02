Ravi Teja's Khiladi 5th Single Catch Me Release Date

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and director Ramesh Varma’s action entertainer Khiladi produced by Satyanarayana Koneru is getting ready for release on 11th of this month with massive expectations. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad has provided chartbuster album. While all the four songs released so far got tremendous response, the makers have announced to release 5th single Catch Me on February 5th.

Catch Me is a special groovy track shot on Dimple Hayathi and foreign dancers. The announcement poster presents the actress in a hot avatar, as she flaunts her dream like curves. Besides oozing glamour, Dimple will also show her dancing skills yet again in the song.

Tipped to be a stylish action entertainer, Khiladi features Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi in the female lead roles opposite Ravi Teja who has played a completely different role in the film produced by Bollywood production house Pen Studios in association with A Studios.

Sujit Vaasudev and GK Vishnu are the cinematographers. Srikanth Vissa and music director DSP's brother Sagar provide dialogues, while Amar Reddy is the editor of the film.

Khiladi will hit the screens on February 11th, 2022.