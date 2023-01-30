Ravi Teja's Fans Troll Chiranjeevi: Deets Inside
Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is fond of Megastar Chiranjeevi. The Dhamaka star is a self-made actor. It is no secret that it was his wish to team up with the Megastar and Waltair Veerayya came as the answer. The film is doing exceptionally well in theatres, grossing Rs 250 crore as per Chiru himself.
During the film's success meet last week, Chiranjeevi called Ravi Teja a small hero - a comment that didn't go down well with the fanboys out there.
Chiranjeevi said that, in one of the scenes in the movie, he kissed Ravi Teja's poster as per the script's demand, something most big heroes won't do for small heroes. "I did as I wanted the scene to get well," Chiranjeevi said.
By calling Ravi Teja a small hero, Chiru hurt the sentiments of Ravi Teja's fans. There is a huge debate on social media over Chiranjeevi's remarks belittling Ravi Teja. Here are a few tweets for you:
What's your take on Chiranjeevi's comments? Let us know in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.
#RaviTeja pedda hero compare with Balayya Nag NTR#Chiranjeevi tho compare chesthe ippudunna young heroes #PawanKalyan #RamCharan #MaheshBabu #Prabhas #AA e chinna heroes for Telugu..
Iga lolli apithe better evarina.. https://t.co/XFecJAFRO4
— WaltairVeerayya🔥 (@ChiruIdealActor) January 30, 2023
Kani bale divert chesarra akkineni thokkineni issue ni..Ravi Teja fans ki ardham avvatle..#WaltairVeerayya #Chiranjeevi #Raviteja #RamCharan𓃵
— lokesh (@lokeshdannala33) January 30, 2023
Industry lo survive avvali ante okati bajana cheyyali ledha kastaadaali
Manam bhajana chese vaallani consider cheyyalsina panle thaman emo vellina prathi event lo nen ee hero die hard fan antunnadu
Endhuku manak idhantha
Ravi gaaru annatlu #Raviteja oka chettu anthe. No comments
— Joey (@NaniVirat06) January 30, 2023