Ravi Teja's Fans Troll Chiranjeevi: Deets Inside

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is fond of Megastar Chiranjeevi. The Dhamaka star is a self-made actor. It is no secret that it was his wish to team up with the Megastar and Waltair Veerayya came as the answer. The film is doing exceptionally well in theatres, grossing Rs 250 crore as per Chiru himself.

During the film's success meet last week, Chiranjeevi called Ravi Teja a small hero - a comment that didn't go down well with the fanboys out there.

Chiranjeevi said that, in one of the scenes in the movie, he kissed Ravi Teja's poster as per the script's demand, something most big heroes won't do for small heroes. "I did as I wanted the scene to get well," Chiranjeevi said.

By calling Ravi Teja a small hero, Chiru hurt the sentiments of Ravi Teja's fans. There is a huge debate on social media over Chiranjeevi's remarks belittling Ravi Teja. Here are a few tweets for you:

What's your take on Chiranjeevi's comments? Let us know in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.

