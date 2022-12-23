Ravi Teja's Dhamaka Twitter Review

Following huge expectations, Ravi Teja's Dhamaka hit the big screens today. Directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina, it is produced by Abhishek Agarwal and T G Vishwa Prasad, under the People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners.

As Dhamaka released today, fans took the social media by storm and tweeted their reviews on the film. Here's what the audience has to say about the film

#RaviTeja should stop doing Films..His Age is 60 years & doing all Cringe Routine Cheap Rotta movies..His Next film #WaltairVeerayya also same Cringe Rotta Cheap Chillara film & will become FLOP just like #Dhamaka Rating 1.5/5👎👎 So #VeeraSimhaReddy will be Sankranti Winner👍👍 — Ma Bava Manobhavalu ❤️ (@TheWarriorr25) December 23, 2022

Feast For #RaviTeja Fans Its a Massive Entertainer 3.5/5 #Dhamaka — Ak taheer  (@TaheerAk2) December 23, 2022