Ravi Teja's DHAMAKA First Single Jinthaak Lyrical Video To Be Out Soon

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and commercial movie maker Trinadha Rao Nakkina’s out and out action entertainer "Dhamaka" is gearing up for release. The shooting part of the movie is also in final phase. It is being mounted on a grand scale by producer TG Vishwa Prasad. Vivek Kuchibhotla is the co-producer of the movie being made under the banners- People Media Factory & Abhishek Aggarwal Arts.

Bheems Ceciroleo has rendered soundtracks of the movie and lyrical video of first single Jinthaak will be unveiled on August 18th at 12:01 PM. It’s a massy number and the poster sees Ravi Teja in traditional dress is seen hip carrying Sreeleela. The expressions of both alone indicate the kind of dances we are going to see in this dance number. The poster looks very flamboyant.

Dhamaka comes up with an interesting tagline of ‘Double Impact’. It features some well-known actors in vital roles and top-notch technicians handling different crafts.

Prasanna Kumar Bezawada has penned story, screenplay and dialogues for the film, while Karthik Ghattamaneni handles the cinematography.