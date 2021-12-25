Ravi Teja's Christmas Treat fo Mass Maharaja Fans

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja’s unique action thriller Ramarao On Duty being directed by debutant Sarath Mandava under Sudhakar Cherukuri’s SLV Cinemas LLP and RT Teamworks is in last leg of shooting. The makers released a new poster to wish one and all Merry Christmas.

Ravi Teja plays an action-packed role in the movie. However, the poster presents him as a Good Samaritan. Ravi Teja is seen ecstatic, as he gives cash to an old couple. We can see bliss in their faces. “To give up one’s very self; to think only of others; and to bring the greatest happiness to others,” reads the message on the poster.

Divyansha Koushik and Rajisha Vijayan are the heroines opposite Ravi Teja in the film where Venu Thottempudi will be seen in a vital role. The film also features some noted actors in important roles.

Music for the flick is by Sam CS, while Sathyan Sooryan ISC cranks the camera. Praveen KL is the editor.

Story is inspired from true incidents, the film’s promotional content got terrific response. Ramarao On Duty will be hitting the big screens on March 25, 2022.

Cast: Ravi Teja, Divyasha Kaushik, Rajisha Vijayan, Venu Thottempudi, Nasser, Sr Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, ‘Sarpatta’ John Vijay, Chaitanya Krishna, Tanikella Bharani, Rahul Rama Krishna, Eerojullo Sree, Madhu Sudan Rao, Surekha Vani and more.

Technical Crew:

Story, Screenplay, Dialogues & Direction: Sarath Mandava

Producer: Sudhakar Cherukuri

Banner: SLV Cinemas LLP, RT Teamworks

Music Director: Sam CS

DOP: Sathyan Sooryan ISC

Editor: Praveen KL

Art Director: Sahi Suresh

PRO: Vamsi-Shekar