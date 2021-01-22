Ravi Teja's Blockbuster Movie KRACK To Get More Theatres in AP, Telangana

Actor Ravi Teja's KRACK which was released before Sankranthi continues to perform well at the box office. The film received a thumping response from several quarters. It is raking in the moolah at the box office. Industry sources tell us that KRACK distributors are having a clash with Vijay starrer Master distributors for not giving proper theatres to our Telugu films.

Apparently, they might have sorted out their difference over theatres issue. Latest we hear is that due to fantastic response to KRACK, the makers of the movie are planning to add the movie in more than 50 theatres across the Telugu states. If this comes into reality, then it will become a major threat to a new release of this week. It is being said on social media that more theatres are likely to add for KRACK from today, as per the sources.

KRACK a comeback film of Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan as they both were waited for a long time to score a hit at the box office. Finally, their wish has been fulfilled with KRACK. Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan's KRACK is on its way to becoming the first blockbuster hit of this year. It is indeed a celebration for Ravi Teja fans.

Next up, Ravi Teja will soon be seen in Khalidi and the makers are planning to release the teaser on the occasion of Ravi Teja's birthday which is on 26th January. On the other hand, Captain of the ship Director Gopichand Malineni is all set to join hands with Balakrishna for his new project and it will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers.