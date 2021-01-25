Ravi Teja's Actress In Prabhas' Salaar?

There's no denying the fact that Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's upcoming film 'Salaar' is one of the most awaited films of the year. Few days ago, The yet to be titled film had its formal pooja ceremony in Hyderabad where Actor Yash is seen as the chief guest to the event. Prabhas and Yash pictures were widely circulated on social media.

The latest news doing the rounds Prashanth Neel seems to have narrated the script to Shruti Haasan to play the leading lady's role in 'Salaar'. There's no official report from Prashanth or Shruthi that they have met for story narration of Salaar. Shruti Haasan has worked with all A-listers of actors of Tollywood right from Mahesh Babu to Ram Charan except Prabhas.

If everything goes well, Shruti Haasan could share screen space with Prabhas in Salaar. Still, its unclear an official confirmation regarding this news is awaited at the moment. Currently, Shruti is basking in the success of KRACK features Ravi Teja in lead role.

Work-wise, Prabhas is awaiting the release of Radhe Shyam's directorial Radha Krishna. He plays the role of a fortune teller in the film. The actor was last seen in Sujeeth’ action drama Saaho, which released in 2019.