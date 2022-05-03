Ravi Teja Walks Out From Chiranjeevi's Film?

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja have officially confirmed to the audience that they will be seen together in the upcoming film Waltair Veerayya. Ravi Teja has been roped in to play Chiranjeevi's brother character in the film.

Rumours are going around that Ravi Teja has walked out of the project. The reason behind it hints that Ravi Teja is demanding Rs 16 cr as remuneration for the film. The makers of the film are holding talks to replace some other star in Ravi Teja's place instead of paying a hefty amount to Ravi Teja.

So far, there's no official confirmation on whether Ravi Teja has bowed out of the project or not. Waltair Veerayya is directed by Bobby and it is financed under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.

Shruti Haasan is the leading lady in the film. Apart from Waltair Veerayya, Chiranjeevi has another few films ahead, such as Godfather and Bhola Shankar.

