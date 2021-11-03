Ravi Teja, Vamsee, Abhishek Agarwal Arts’ Pan Indian Film #RT71 Titled Tiger Nageswara Rao

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja has been busy with multiple projects and he is making sure every film is different from other. Moreover, he is showing variation from character to character. Meanwhile, Ravi Teja has signed another exciting project and it is announced officially through title poster. Titled Tiger Nageswara Rao, it’s a periodic film in era of 1970’s based on real incidents of a notorious and courageous thief of South India and the people of Stuartpuram. Ravi Teja undergoes complete makeover to play the powerful role. His body language, diction and getup will be completely different and it will be never before character for the actor.

Vamsee who will be directing the film has been working on the script and other pre-production works for last 3 years, along with his team. Abhishek Agarwal will be producing this humongous film lavishly on Abhishek Agarwal Arts banner, while Tej Narayan Agarwal presents it. Understanding the span of the story, the makers have decided to make it in high scale at pan India level. This marks Ravi Teja’s first Pan India project and it will be made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

The life story of ‘Tiger’ Nageswara Rao is a perfect cinema material and Ravi Teja, who best suits for playing such mass and authoritative roles, is obviously the right choice. It indeed is an apt title for the film on the most wanted thief of south India.

Coming to title poster, we can see the legs which are muscled and toned and the foot marks of Ravi Teja indicates Tiger paw which alone tells the vigour and magnitude of the character. He seems to be chasing the train in the poster. Feel the silence before the hunt, reads the poster. Like how powerful the title sounds, the poster looks highly intriguing.

A wonderful script was prepared and all the required commercial ingredients are included in right proportions. It will be packed with high intense action sequences. Since the story is set in 70s popular technicians are brought in to be part of this project. It’s going to be very visually brilliant with R Madhie ISC and GV Prakash Kumar handling camera and music departments respectively. since it’s era of 1970s art is very crucial, Avinash kolla is going to be the procudtion desinger. Srikanth Vissa is the dialogue writer, Mayank Singhaniya is the co-producer.

Other details of the project will be unveiled soon.

Cast: Ravi Teja

Writer, Director: Vamsee

Producer: Abhishek Agarwal

Banner: Abhishek Agarwal Arts

Presenter: Tej Narayan Agarwal

Co-Producer: Mayank Singhaniya

Dialogues: Srikanth Vissa

Music Director: GV Prakash Kumar

DOP: R Madhie

Production Designer: Avinash Kolla

PRO: Vamsi-Shekar