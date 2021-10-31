Ravi Teja, Sudheer Varma, Abhishek Nama’s #RT70 Announced

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja has been hectic busy with three projects. Today, the actor’s 70th film has been announced. Creative director Sudheer Varma will be directing #RT70 to be produced in a grand manner by Abhishek Nama under Abhishek Pictures and RT Teamworks.

The poster reads the popular quote: “Heroes don’t exit”. The poster also sees statues of sages doing different acts, gods etc., and it tells a story. The announcement poster itself creates curiosity. The makers through the poster have also announced to reveal title and first look on November 5th at 10:08 AM.

Srikanth Vissa who’s associated with few exciting projects as writer has penned a powerful story for the movie. Known for his stylish and exceptional taking expertise, Sudheer Varma will be presenting Ravi Teja in a never seen before role in the movie.

#RT70 is billed to be an action thriller with a novel concept. Some prominent actors and noted craftsmen will be part of the project.