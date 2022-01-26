Ravi Teja Birthday Special: Ramarao on Duty Special Poster

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja’s unique action thriller Ramarao On Duty being directed by debutant Sarath Mandava under Sudhakar Cherukuri’s SLV Cinemas LLP and RT Teamworks is gearing up for its theatrical release. They will begin canning a song from today in Ramoji Film City.

The makers have released a new poster to wish Ravi Teja on his birthday. Ravi Teja appears aggressive in the action-packed poster that also shows his various emotions. He can be seen with his wife in one image, while his family can be seen in another. While one poster sees Ravi Teja busy with his work in office, we can also observe him in action in some other image. The other image shows burning train. The poster indeed suggests Ramarao On Duty is a film of all emotions and will have elements for all sections.

Divyansha Koushik and Rajisha Vijayan are the heroines opposite Ravi Teja in the film where Venu Thottempudi will be seen in a vital role. The film also features some noted actors in important roles.

Music for the flick is by Sam CS, while Sathyan Sooryan ISC cranks the camera. Praveen KL is the editor.

Story is inspired from true incidents, the film’s promotional content got terrific response. Ramarao On Duty will be hitting the big screens on March 25, 2022.

Cast: Ravi Teja, Divyasha Kaushik, Rajisha Vijayan, Venu Thottempudi, Nasser, Sr Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, ‘Sarpatta’ John Vijay, Chaitanya Krishna, Tanikella Bharani, Rahul Rama Krishna, Eerojullo Sree, Madhu Sudan Rao, Surekha Vani and more.