Ravi Teja’s RT Teamworks To Produce Changure Bangaru Raja, Deets Inside

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja recently floated his own production banner RT Teamworks. He is now also planning to make content rich movies to encourage talented filmmakers and upcoming actors. A new film titled Changure Bangaru Raja is the production No 4 from the banner.

Satish Varma will be directing the film billed to be a crime comedy. C/O Kancharapalem and Naarappa fame Karthik Rathnam is playing the lead role and Kushita Kallapu will be seen as his love interest. Satya Akkala and Ravi Babu are the other important cast of the movie that will have its regular shoot commencement from September.

The title Changure Bangaru Raja is taken from the popular song from Sri Krishna Pandaveeyam. Karthik Rathnam gives two contrasting expressions in the title poster.

Swetha Kakarlapudi and Shalini Nambu are the creative producers of the movie to be made in association with ‘FrameByFrame Pictures'. Krishna Saurabh will helm the music department, wherein Sundar NC is the cinematographer and Krishna Karthik is the editor. Janardhan Pasumarthi has penned the screenplay. More details of the movie will be revealed soon.