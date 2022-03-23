Ravi Teja’s Ramarao Release Date Confirmed: Deets Inside

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja’s unique action thriller Ramarao On Duty being directed by debutant Sarath Mandava under Sudhakar Cherukuri’s SLV Cinemas LLP and RT Teamworks has finished the entire shooting part. Post-production works of the movie are also progressing at brisk pace.

In the meantime, the makers have come up with an update on the film’s release date. Ramarao On Duty will release worldwide in a grand manner on June 17th. The makers indeed chose a perfect release date, as they get enough time to promote the movie.

Ravi Teja looks intense in the poster, wherein we can also observe some heavy transport vehicles passing through the forest.

While the posters created lots of interest, the teaser has set bar high on the movie. The makers will opt for vigorous promotions in the coming days. They will be coming up with updates on regular basis, as to further increase expectations on the movie.

Sam CS has scored soundtracks and they will soon begin the musical promotions of the movie.

Based on real incidents, Divyasha Kaushik and Rajisha Vijayan played the heroines, while Venu Thottempudi in his comeback to films will be seen in a vital role.

Cinematography of the movie is being handled by Sathyan Sooryan ISC, while Praveen KL is the editor.

Cast: Ravi Teja, Divyasha Kaushik, Rajisha Vijayan, Venu Thottempudi, Nasser, Sr Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, ‘Sarpatta’ John Vijay, Chaitanya Krishna, Tanikella Bharani, Rahul Rama Krishna, Eerojullo Sree, Madhu Sudan Rao, Surekha Vani and more.