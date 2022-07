Ravi Teja’s Rama Rao On Duty Audience Review From US Premieres

Ravi Teja’s Rama Rao On Duty hit the theatres across the globe today. Rama Rao On Duty premieres were held in USA and other foreign countries. The film is directed by Sarath Mandava. Ravi Teja fans and the audience have shared their reviews on twitter:



Train fight Ramp anta 🔥🔥🔥#RamaRaoOnDuty — ఇడియట్ ᴼⁿ ᵈᵘᵗʸ (@Ravannafan26) July 29, 2022

Raviteja sir on duty🔥, Waat a movie those visuals,bgm and dialogue delivery mass jatara everywhere pandaga sir pandaga ante ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Must watch #RamaRaoOnDuty #RaviTeja #FDFS @RaviTeja_offl @directorsarat — BATMANN-JOKERR (@alwaysbatmann) July 29, 2022

Just finished watching movie.

Completely mass and political leaders movie with good exlent bgm.

My rating 3.5/5#RamaRaoOnDuty #RaviTeja #RamaRaoOnDutyFromJuly29th pic.twitter.com/Z065RfStHu — jagadhish (@Nenavat_Jagan) July 28, 2022

Already cinima industry closing high ticket rates ..ee waste reviews valla ..eyyaru movies dekharu .OTT ..already screens converted to function halls started#RamaRaoOnDuty https://t.co/iVbEl3m2wJ — JMB (@EmiratesBabu) July 29, 2022