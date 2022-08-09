Ravi Teja’s Nephew Madhav to Make Tollywood Debut

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is one of the top stars in Tollywood Now, his nephew, Madhav Bhupathi Raju is all set to make his debut as an actor. His debut project has been officially announced today.

Madhav is the son of Ravi Teja’s brother, and well known actor, Raghu and he is making his debut with a love drama. Madhav’s debut fim has been title “Ey Pilla” and it will be produced by Nallamalupu Bujji under Lakshmi Narasimha Productions. Bhavya is presenting the film.

“Ey Pilla is a feel good love drama. It is near to heart love story which will leave the audience thrilled in the theaters. It is a vintage 90s love drama. The regular shooting will start this September. Top technicians are associated with the project,” the producer, Bujji said.

Miss India runner up Ruben Shekhawat is playing the female lead. Noted director Ramesh Varma is providing the story for this film. Ludheer Baireddy is making his directorial debut with the love drama. Mickey J Meyer is composing the music while Shyam K Naidu is handling cinematography. Anwar is writing dialogues, Chinna is handling the art department and Ganesh Muppaneni is the executive producer.