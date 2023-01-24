Ravi Teja’s First Glimpse From Ravanasura Will Be Out Soon: Deets Inside

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is riding high with the success of Dhamaka and Waltair Veerayya. The actor is presently busy shooting for his upcoming film Ravanasura being helmed by creative director Sudheer Varma. The unique action thriller is being made grandly under Ravi Teja’s RT Teamworks and Abhishek Nama’s Abhishek Pictures. Sushanth is playing a vital role in the movie that stars five heroines- Anu Emmanuel, Megha Akash, Faria Abdullah, Daksha Nagarkar, and Poojitha Ponnada.

As is known, Ravi Teja celebrates his birthday on January 26th, and on this special occasion, the makers will be releasing the first glimpse of the movie. Earlier, they released the first look poster of Ravi Teja which received a tremendous response.

Sudheer Varma is presenting Ravi Teja in a never seen before role as a lawyer in the movie to be high on action. It’s a first-of-its-kind story penned by Srikanth Vissa, wherein Sudheer Varma with his mark taking is making the movie a stylish action thriller with some unexpected twists and turns in the narrative.

Harshavardhan Rameswar and Bheems together provide music for the film, while Vijay Kartik Kannan handles the cinematography and Srikanth is the editor.

Ravanasura will be gracing the cinemas in a grand manner in the summer on April 7, 2023.