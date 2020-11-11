Ravi Teja Launches Akshith Shashi Kumar’s Seethaayanam Teaser

Kannada Hero Shashi Kumar’s son Akshith Shashi Kumar’s Trilingual Debut "Seethaayanam" Telugu teaser was launched by Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and Kannada, Tamil teasers were unveiled by Kannada Superstar Shiva Rajkumar.

Produced by Mrs.Lalitha Rajyalakshmi & presented by Rohan Bharadwaj under Color Clouds Entertainments banner, movie stars Anahitha Bhushan as the female lead in Prabhakar Aaripaka’s direction.

Releasing the Telugu Teaser, Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja says, “The dialogue in the teaser raised my curiosity on the subject. While the first look & title seemed poetic, motion poster looked romantic. Teaser is exciting & intriguing enough to captivate the interest of audiences of all genres. I heartily wish entire team all the best and hope Akshith makes his father Kannada proud by scoring huge successes ahead too.”

Speaking on the same, Karunada Chakravarthy Dr Shiva Rajkumar says, “I’m immensely happy to know that Supreme Hero, a brother like Actor Shashi Kumar’s son Akshith Shashi Kumar is making his debut as Hero with a Kannada, Telugu & Tamil Trilingual film Seethayanam. It’s a very rare & honorable opportunity for a young Talent. Elated to release the teaser of it in Kannada & Tamil. Seethayana teaser looks promising & I’m sure the movie is going to be a big success. Although the title of the movie looks poetic, teaser had some exciting action sequences. Expecting it to feature the story with Ramayana essence related to the contemporary content and a much-needed message to the society. Appreciating the guts of Mrs. Lalitha Rajyalakshmi garu for releasing the movie in 3 languages, I wish everyone blesses Akshith with a huge success. All the best to the entire team.”

Director Prabhakar Arpaka says, “Our tagline ‘Respect Woman’ perfectly justifies the story of our Seethayanam story. We’re very sure the movie is going to give an amazing experience & exciting entertainment to audiences of all the 3 languages. With the cooperation of Actors & support of producers, we’ve completed the shoot successfully. Post lockdown, we’ve followed all the rules & guidelines suggested by the Govt. to finish our post production works. As of now, we’re all set to announce the release date soon.”

Producer Lalitha Rajyalakshmi says, “Our Seethayanam gave a huge boost to my intentions of producing films consecutively. We’re aiming to release the movie soon. I Heartfully thank Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja & Kannada Superstar Shiva Rajkumar for releasing our Seethayanam Telugu, Kannada & Tamil teasers”

Cast: Ajay Ghosh, Madhunandhan, Vidyulekha Raman, Bithiri Satti, Krishna Bhagavan, Gundu Sudarshan, Anant, Jabardast Apparao, TNR, Madhumani and Meghna Gowda.

Story & Direction: Prabhakar Aaripaka

Producer: Lalitha Rajyalakshmi

Camera: Durgaprasad Kolli

Editing: Praveen Pudi

Fights: Real Satish

Choreography: Anish

Music: Padmanaabh Bhardwaj