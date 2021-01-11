Ravi Teja is basking in the success of his recent outing 'KRACK' which is performing well at the box office. Ravi Teja's Krack is walking in the footsteps of the recently released blockbuster 'Solo Brathuke So Better'. Ravi Teja's Krack and Sai Dharam Tej's Solo Brathuke So Better released back to back to woo the audience with a gap of two weeks.

Ravi Teja has created quite an impact in his role as the powerful cop in the film for which he has won the audience' hearts. Krack is a unique story which is engaging and the film boasts of some powerful hard-hitting dialogues which have struck a chord with the audience. Ravi Teja fans can't stop raving about the film. Most of his fans are saying Krack is the comeback film of Ravi Teja. His fans are extremely happy with the content of the film. The film has created new records and making all the right noises everywhere across the globe.

The latest news we hear is Ravi Teja's Krack has surpassed Solo Brathuke So Better. Yes, Krack has managed to beat Solo Brathuke So Better first day box office collections. Ravi Teja's Krack earned Rs 10.5 Cr while Sai Dharam Tej's Solo Brathuke So Better made a business of Rs 4 Cr on opening day at the box office. Likewise, Ravi Teja's Krack Beats Solo Brathuke So Better. The film is on its way to becoming the first blockbuster hit of 2020.