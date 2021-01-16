Ravi Teja Hits Jackpot With KRACK, Chooses Profit Share Over Remuneration

Actor Ravi Teja is basking in the success of his recent outing 'KRACK' with the adulation he has received for playing a powerful in KRACK. He left everyone in awe with his outstanding performance in the film, which is all set to enter into its second week.

The film has kept cash registers ringing at the box office since on opening day which is another reasons for his fans to celebrate. KRACK is doing exceptionally well at the box office. Probably, Ravi Teja could be enjoying every bit of share of KRACK success.

According to the sources, Ravi Teja hasn't charged any remuneration for KRACK. He seems to have told the makers that he would take shares from Nizam and Vizag instead of a fee. The latest buzz on social media is regarding the share Ravi Teja secured in 'KRACK' profits. Only Ravi Teja or KRACK filmmakers can reveal the answer. We will update the story once the makers responded to us.

Krack also features Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Ali, and Chirag Janoi in important roles. The film is produced by B Madhu under her home production banner Saraswathi Films Division.