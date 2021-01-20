Ravi Teja Fans Furious Over Theatres Increase For Master

Ravi Teja's KRACK has bought a big cheerful smile on theatre owners and exhibitors as they were reeling under pressure due to financial problems as theatres were shut down for almost eight months. The film could have helped the owners and exhibitors to recover the financial loss that theatres had suffered due to the pandemic as the film is doing unstoppable business at the box office. Currently, Ravi Teja's KRACK and Vijay's Master are running successfully in theatres.

Although it is 50 per cent occupancy Ravi Teja's KRACK is heading to become a huge money-spinner box office. It is being on social media that distributors are giving so much preference to dubbed film Master and they are least bothered about KRACK especially in Telugu states. Netizens went on to said that they don't mind giving more screens to Vijay's Master if it is received positive word of mouth. But, the film is facing rejection at the box office. The buzz on social media suggests that Vijay's Master is likely to get more screens from January 22nd to cash in on Republic Day weekend.

Movie buffs who have learnt about Master to get more screens from the third week of this month. They are sharing their opinions on social media that it's better to pull out the film from theatres. Take a look at the tweets:

From Jan 22 Friday Hyd city increasing theaters:#Master - 9#Krack - 3🙏🙏 — Narappa🔥 (@srikaran1) January 20, 2021

Master ki theatres nduko 🙏🚶 — ρяαѕнαитн (@TarakVenky_Fan) January 20, 2021

Dhaniki 9 endhuku Bro 🙂 — Arjun RT™ (@ArjunRT_) January 20, 2021