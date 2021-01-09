Ravi Teja Fans' Funny Reaction To Film Critic Who Posted KRACK Review Without Watching!

Jan 09, 2021, 14:40 IST
- Sakshi Post

Ravi Teja's Krack has been released in few theatres, receiving positive reviews from all quarters. Finally, Ravi Teja hard work paid off as his fans are extremely happy with the content of the film and for his performance in the movie. For those who are new to the story, Ravi Teja's morning and premiers show were cancelled due to financial issues.

They have resumed the noon shows only in few areas. Krack's first-day shows are totally cancelled in foreign countries and they have been scheduled to tomorrow. Ravi Teja fans were really upset and furious for cancelling the morning shows. One film critic shared Krack review without watching it. His fans are trolling and making funny memes on him. Take a look at the tweets:

