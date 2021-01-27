Ravi Teja Creates Record In Nizam With KRACK

Actor Ravi Teja's latest offering 'KRACK' is still roaring at the box office. The film continues to break records at the ticket windows. Ravi Teja's KRACK was the first film to release in theatres of this year. And it has become the first biggest hit of 2021. KRACK has beaten many other films records which have created waves at the domestic box office.

With each passing day, the film has been reaching to a new milestone. Are you a hardcore fan of Ravi Teja, then, we have super exciting news for you in our store? According to reports, KRACK has managed to collect Rs 11.18 cr only alone in Nizam area. Ravi Teja's KRACK has beaten his own film Raja The Great collections at Nizam territory. Ravi Teja fans are going gaga over the latest feat on Twitter.

For those who joined late to the story, KRACK will premiers on Aha from February 5. Ravi Teja is on cloud nine as the film is doing stupendous business at the ticket counters. Ravi Teja made everyone happy with KRACK as it bough huge returns for the filmmakers and exhibitors. And the success of the movie has given the much-needed confidence to other Telugu filmmakers to release their new films during the pandemic.

Work-wise, Ravi Teja will next be seen in Khiladi. The film is directed by Ramesh Varma and bankrolled by Satyanarayana Koneru of Abhishek Studios LLP and Pen India Limited. The film is slated to be released by Summer of this year.