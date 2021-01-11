Ravi Teja Applied Mahesh Babu Success Formula For Krack?

Ravi Teja is basking in the success of his recent outing 'Krack' which is performing well at the box office. After Don Seenu and Balupu, Ravi Teja and director Gopichand have delivered a hattrick with Krack. Ravi Teja's Krack is the first biggest hit of this year.

It has been close to a year, people haven't visited the theatres, now with the Krack release, theatres are looking colourful and crowd with the general public as positive word of mouth about the film is making the audience to must watch the film. It wouldn't be a crime if we said that Ravi Teja might have used Superstar Mahesh Babu's success formula for Krack.

Yes, what you read is right. Superstar Mahesh Babu became a household with the movie 'Okkadu'. Most of his fans would definitely remember the scene of Mahesh and Prakash Raj of Okkadu which was shot at Kondareddy Buruju in Kurnool. Mahesh Babu even suggested Anil Ravipudi shot some scenes at Kondareddy Buruju for Sarileru Neekvvaru.

The makers of Sarileru Neekevvaru were erected set and shot a few scenes, those power-packed scenes became one of the major highlights in the film. The latest news doing the rounds that Ravi Teja's Krack also shot one scene at Kondareddy Buruju which is also one of the highlights in Krack movie.

Some of the netizens are saying Kondareddy Buruju and releasing films during Sankranthi will surely pass out with flying colours as it has some magic. It worked for Mahesh Babu two movies now the Kondareddy Buruju is also working to Ravi Teja's Krack. In this context, Ravi Teja could be using Mahesh Babu's success formula. Who wouldn't want their films loved by the audience, every actor wants it. Here are few fans reactions: