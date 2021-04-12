Review: Ravi Teja's Khiladi Teaser: Mass Maharaja In A Ruthless Avatar

The film’s teaser was unleashed today as a Ugadi treat for fans and movie buffs and looks promising. Khiladi is touted to be an action-packed commercial entertainer.

Apart from action, there are high intense emotions, romance and some thrilling elements as well in the teaser.

Ravi Teja, who is seen romancing Dimple Hayathi tries to assassinate her, making us curious to know what led him to take the extreme decision.

Meenakshi Chaudhary, Arjun, Thakoor Anoop Singh, Murali Sharma, Anasuya Bharadwaj etc. are also seen in the teaser that has only one dialogue by Ravi Teja.

“If you play smart without stupid emotions, you are unstoppable,” says Ravi Teja and this defines his ruthless character.

Sujit Vaasudev and GK Vishnu’s cinematography and Devi Sri Prasad’s background score are the major assets of the film, other than Ravi Teja’s intense performance. Being made on huge budget, every frame looks lavish.

Ravi Teja plays a dual role in the film produced by Satyanarayana Koneru. Bollywood production house Pen Studios has bankrolled the project in association with A Studios. The film made under Havish Productions comes with the tagline play smart.

Ramesh Varma is taking extreme care and is making Khiladi with high standard technical values. Srikanth Vissa and music director DSP's brother Sagar has penned the dialogues, while Srimani has written the lyrics while Amar Reddy is the editor of the film.