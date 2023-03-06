Ravanasura Teaser Out

Ravi Teja's Ravanasura teaser was released today. The film is directed by Sudheer Varma. The teaser showcases the lead man in multiple characters in the film. It begins with a criminal chasing an innocent girl. Jayaram is assigned to solve the murder case.

The teaser offers nothing new but there is more bloodshed than in many films in the 2-minute video. Here's the teaser for you:

The film is co-produced by Abhishek Nama and Ravi Teja. Sushanth, Daksha Nagarkar, Poojitha Ponnada, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Nitin Mehta (Akhanda fame), Satya, Jaya Prakash and others will appear in key roles.