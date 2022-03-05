Ratthamma’s Hungama On The Sets Of F3

Victory Venkatesh and Mega Prince Varun Tej’s highly anticipated fun-filled entertainer F3 being directed by blockbuster maker Anil Ravipudi and produced on grand scale by Tollywood’s leading production house Sri Venkateswara Creations will be arriving in theatres on May 27th.

Although there’s more than 2 months-time left for the release, the makes are promoting the movie aggressively and innovatively. They are releasing series of promotional videos with a character named Ratthamma who’s a huge fan of F2. In this latest video where she is seen entering the movie sets is seen giving troubles to the team. She even tells Anil Ravipudi to pay a visit to see the post-production works of the movie as well. In fact, there are many like Ratthamma who are waiting eagerly for the release of the movie.

While Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada are the heroines opposite Venkatesh and Varun Tej respectively, Nata Kireeti Rajendra Prasad will be seen in a hilarious role. While Sonal Chauhan is roped in as the third actress to add more glamour, Sunil is zeroed in for an entertaining role. So, F3 will be combination of entertainment, glamor and other commercial ingredients.

Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad has scored music for F3 and the film’s first single Lab Dab Dabbo got overwhelming response. Sai Sriram cranks the camera, while Tammiraju is the editor. Harshith Reddy is the co-producer.