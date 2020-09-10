Rashmika To Work With Rangasthalam Actor

Gorgeous actress Rashmika is one of the bankable stars in Tollywood. She gave a slew of hits right from ‘Chalo’ to her last outing ‘Bheeshma’. Talking about her next project, Rashmika will be seen as the leading lady opposite Allu Arjun in ‘Pushpa’.

The latest news doing the rounds is that Rashmika has been roped in to play a love interest of Ram Charan in Chiranjeevi starrer ‘Acharya’. The film will be directed by Koratala Siva. For the uninitiated, Ram Charan will be seen in a guest appearance. Rashmika is expected to join the sets of Acharya by the end of this year.

The makers of the movie have unveiled the first poster look on the occasion of megastar Chiranjeevi’s birthday. The motion poster has hit the bullseye with the masses. Matinee Entertainments and Konidela Production Company are the producers for the film. Apart from Rashmika, ‘Acharya’ also stars Kajal Aggarwal in the lead role.

In the meantime, Rashmika tasted success with Sarileru Neekevvaru and Bheeshma this year. She is prepping for her role in ‘Pushpa’ where she is set to play a village belle in the movie. ‘Pushpa’ is directed by Sukumar whose last venture was Rangasthalam.